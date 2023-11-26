Boffeli’s 25 points not enough, UNI falls to Vanderbilt 68-64

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Despite a furious second half comeback, the Panthers couldn’t catch up with Vanderbilt, losing 68-64, and going 0-2 in the Las Vegas trip.

In a 38-23 hole at halftime, UNI struck back in the third and fourth quarters. Grace Boffeli had 17 of her 25 points in the second half.

Kayba Laube added 18 second half points for UNI, but the comeback effort couldn’t catch the Commodores, who were led by Jordyn Cambridge’s 28 points.

UNI, who falls to 1-4, will travel to the University of South Dakota to take on the Coyotes on November 29th.

