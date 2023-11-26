Amana Colonies kicks off holiday season with opening of Tannenbaum Forest

AMANA, Iowa (KCRG) - The Amana Colonies’ Tannenbaum forest is now open for the holiday season. Part of a decades long tradition, it features over 80 Christmas trees decorated by local businesses and a 17 foot tall German style Christmas pyramid.

Organizers say it is free to the public - but they do encourage donations. All the proceeds benefit local charities and The University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. This year, some of the funds raised will also go toward building a new playground in the Amanas.

Next weekend, the Amana Colonies is hosting its Prelude to Christmas event, which will feature a visit from Santa, live music and food.

