Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for parts of KCRG-TV9 Viewing Area

This marks the first snowfall of the season across Eastern Iowa.
Snow Chances Pick Up This Evening. Details here.
By KCRG First Alert Storm Team
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued until Sunday Morning for the following counties in the KCRG-TV9 Viewing Area:

Dubuque, Delaware, Jo Daviess, Jackson, Jones, Linn, Benton, Poweshiek, Iowa, Johnson, Cedar, Clinton, Scott, Muscatine, Washington, Keokuk, Mahaska, Wapello, Jefferson, Henry, Louisa

Snow will start to fall later on Saturday Night and last until late Sunday Morning.

Snowfall totals will be near a trace to 3 inches depending on location.
Total snowfall accumulation of a trace to 3″ is possible with this system. The heavier amounts will be in the southern part of the viewing area.

Travel could be a little tricky as slick roadways will be a main hazard. If you are traveling overnight or Sunday morning, please check the road conditions before you leave and allow yourself extra time to get to your destination.

