UNI falls to Syracuse in Las Vegas 71-54

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KCRG) - The UNI offense shot under 30 percent from the floor and could not keep up with Syracuse; the Panthers dropped to 1-3 on the season after a 71-54 loss.

The Orange never trailed, jumping out to a 15-7 lead after the first quarter. UNI outscored Syracuse in the third quarter, but couldn’t nearly make up the deficit.

Cailyn Morgan led the Panthers with 12 points, tying a career-high.

Syracuse, which got 22 points from Georgia Woolley, improve to 4-1.

The Panthers will play Vanderbilt Saturday at the South Point Shootout.

