Morning flurries, with more snow possible Saturday night

By Hannah Messier
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -We’re starting the weekend with a few flurries outside the window and temperatures in the 20s.

The Weekend

Saturday morning’s light snow showers should end by late morning leaving behind a mostly cloudy sky. Highs today will be chilly in the 30s with a mostly cloudy sky. There is a better chance for snow tonight and into Sunday morning. Tonight’s snow should begin between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. and continue through early Sunday morning before gradually coming to an end. That being said, a few flurries can’t be ruled out on Sunday afternoon. A trace to 2 inches of snowfall is possible across most of Eastern Iowa with this system. A few slick spots will be possible on roadways Saturday night and into Sunday. Highs on Sunday will still be cold in the 30s.

Next Week

We’ll stay in the 30s for Monday and Tuesday with a mostly sunny sky. More seasonal temperatures are expected beginning on Wednesday with temperatures reaching the 40s. After this weekend, the next chance for rain showers is on Friday.

