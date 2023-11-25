Iowa stomps Purdue Fort Wayne 98-59, Clark tallies 29

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The No. 5 ranked Hawkeyes showcased their offensive firepower against Purdue Fort Wayne, scoring 98 points and improving to 5-1.

Caitlin Clark made six of nine three-point shots, scoring 29 points and adding eight assists.

The Hawkeyes, who led by as many as 44, distributed the ball to 11 different scorers.

The Mastodons were led by Amellia Bromenschenkel’s 16 points.

Iowa will take on Florida Gulf Coast on Saturday, where head coach Lisa Bluder will look to earn her 500th career win.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.