Iowa State slowed by Syracuse, loses 81-69

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State could not salvage a tough trip to Las Vegas, falling in both games, and dropping to 2-3 on the season.

Their latest loss came to the Orange on Saturday; after the teams were tied at halftime, Syracuse outscored the Cyclones by 12 in the second half.

In her first career start, freshman Audi Crooks matched her career high with 23 points, adding four rebounds, a block and a steal.

Iowa State had a hard time containing Syracuse’s Dyaisha Fair, who scored 12 of her 29 points in the third quarter.

Next up, Iowa State will head to St. Paul, Minnesota where they will play St. Thomas on November 29th.

