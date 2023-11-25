Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Iowa State falls to Vanderbilt 68-53 in Las Vegas

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KCRG) - The Cyclones never led in their South Point Shootout Matchup with Vanderbilt, and drop to 2-2.

Iowa State shot under 26 percent from the floor in the first half, scoring just 16 points.

The Cyclone offense picked up in the second frame; Audi Crooks lead the way with 14 points, 9 in the second half.

Iyana Moore led the Commodores with 21 points.

The Cyclones will face Syracuse on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Burns
Friends remember Manchester man in cold case after discovery of remains
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
Human remains found in Walcott
Ava Ketels submitted photos of an albino buck eating grass and crossing the road right in front...
Iowan treated to rare sight as albino deer crosses road in Solon
Mystery dog illness found in Des Moines
Mysterious dog illness confirmed in Des Moines

Latest News

Tamin Lipsey and Keshon Gilbert combined to score 30 of their 44 points in the second half as...
Lipsey and Gilbert score 22 each as Iowa State beats VCU 68-64 at ESPN Events Invitational
Hawkeyes and Cyclones prepare for historic Cy-Hawk dual, the first on ESPN
Hawkeyes and Cyclones prepare for historic Cy-Hawk dual, the first on ESPN
Iowa State buries Grambling with monster first half, wins 92-37
Iowa State buries Grambling with monster first half, wins 92-37
Iowa State linebacker Will McLaughlin (23) congratulates place-kicker Chase Contreraz (19) on a...
No. 7 Texas stays alone atop Big 12 after pulling away from Iowa State for a 26-16 win