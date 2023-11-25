Iowa State falls to Vanderbilt 68-53 in Las Vegas
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KCRG) - The Cyclones never led in their South Point Shootout Matchup with Vanderbilt, and drop to 2-2.
Iowa State shot under 26 percent from the floor in the first half, scoring just 16 points.
The Cyclone offense picked up in the second frame; Audi Crooks lead the way with 14 points, 9 in the second half.
Iyana Moore led the Commodores with 21 points.
The Cyclones will face Syracuse on Saturday.
