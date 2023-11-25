Ideas for your Thanksgiving leftovers are in this week’s Fareway Cooking Segment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Caitlyn Ferin has a few ideas for your Thanksgiving leftovers in this week’s Fareway Cooking Segment.

Turkey can be kept in the fridge for three to five days. However, refrigeration slows bacterial growth but doesn’t stop it. If the turkey is frozen it can last for three to four months. When reheating turkey, make sure to heat it to 165 degrees.

Spinach and Mushroom Frittata

Ingredients:

2 Tablespoons of oil

1/2 cup chopped onion

1 cup of sliced mushrooms

8 beaten eggs

Salt and Pepper

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Heat 1 tablespoon of oil over medium heat in a 9 to 10 inch oven-safe skillet. Add onion and sauté until translucent, about 5 minutes. Add spinach and mushrooms. Sauté until spinach has wilted and mushrooms are tender. If you do not have an oven-safe skillet, you can sauté vegetables on the stove, then transfer to a baking dish. Add eggs and bake for 12 to 18 minutes. Add the remaining oil to the skillet. Add eggs and season with salt and pepper, as desired. Reduce heat to low and cook until the frittata is slightly set, about 3 minutes. Place skillet in the oven. Bake for 10 to 15 minutes or until frittata is lightly browned and puffy. Slice and serve.

Nutrition: 146 calories; 11.1 g fat; 2.5 g saturated fat; 248 mg cholesterol; 99.7 mg sodium; 2.3 g carbohydrate; 0.5 g fiber; 1.1 g sugar; 9 g protein

Three Ingredient Pumpkin Spice Muffins

Ingredients:

Spice Cake Mix 1 Can of Pumpkin Puree 2 Eggs

Directions:

Combine cake mix, pumpkin, and eggs. Spray a 12-cup muffin tin with nonstick cooking spray.

Bake at 350⁰F for 17 to 22 minutes.



Notes: you do not need to add additional cake ingredients listed on the cake mix.

Approximate Nutrition Information per Muffin: 168 calories; 3.6 g fat; 1.2 g saturated fat; 36 mg cholesterol; 224 mg sodium; 31 g carbohydrate; 1.1 g fiber; 17 g sugar; 2.3 g protein



