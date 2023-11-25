Downtown Marshalltown businesses seeing more foot traffic through their stores on Black Friday

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCCI) - Black Friday is one of the busiest shopping days of the year across the country, usually a big day for malls and big box stores, KCCI’s Beau Bowman reported.

But with the mall in Marshalltown closed for business, the city’s Main Street is reclaiming Black Friday.

The Marshalltown Mall has been without power for most of November.

The exterior stores still have access to electricity, but the mall’s ownership group told KCCI on Nov. 6 that the interior power would be restored within the next week or two.

But as of Friday, it’s still dark inside, and some businesses have chosen to leave the mall for Main Street.

“We were able to find a great space. We were really excited about that,” said Rhonda Braudis, owner of Oliver Beene, a retail store that just moved out of the mall and into its new spot on Main Street less than a week ago.

Just in time for Black Friday, Braudis says they’ve already noticed stronger business in their new spot.

“Especially on Main Street, with so many different shops here, you can now go from shop to shop and get a little bit of everything, there’s a lot of greatness down here, so come to Main Street in Marshalltown,” Braudis said.

Other business owners have noticed a steady increase in foot traffic in the area too.

“I think it is picking up a little bit and I hope it picks up more,” said Lanesa Webber.

Webber has owned Create a Keepsake on the town square for 17 years.

She says she’s seen downtown at its best, and at its worst.

And Webber really feels as if the area is starting to bounce back.

“I remember what the downtown used to be like when I was young and I would like to see it get back to the place where the sidewalks are all full of people and this be the place to be during Christmas shopping time,” Webber said.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.