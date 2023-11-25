Crash in Keokuk County claims life of 82-year-old

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A crash in Keokuk County on Saturday has claimed the life of a West Chester, Iowa resident.

The crash happened on the 31500 Block of 323rd Ave when a 2019 Ford Explorer, driven by Marsha Patterson, crossed the center line and struck a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Kathy Wagamon of Brighton, Iowa, head on.

The Explorer came to rest in the west ditch while the Silverado came to rest on the east shoulder.

The passenger of the explorer, 82-year-old Frank Patterson was taken to Keokuk County Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Mr. Patterson was not wearing a seat belt. Both drivers were transported to University of Iowa Hospital & Clinics.

