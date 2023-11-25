Show You Care
Cattoor, Pedulla combine for 35 points in Virginia Tech’s 71-62 win over Iowa State

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 7:12 PM CST
KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Hunter Cattoor scored 18 points and Sean Pedulla had 17 to lead Virginia Tech to a 71-62 win over Iowa State on Friday and into the championship game of the ESPN Events Invitational.

The Hokies (5-1) will take on No. 19 FAU in Sunday’s title game while the Cyclones (5-1) play No. 12 Texas A&M.

Virginia Tech led the entire second half by as many as 11 points but the Cyclones got within two with 4 1/2 minutes to go on Robert Jones’ 3-pointer. The Hokies scored the next five points from the line and Pedulla hit 3-pointers 45 seconds apart, the second coming with 1:10 to go for an eight-point lead.

Pedulla made five 3-pointers and Cattoor, who fouled out with 1:40 to go, hit three. Lynn Kidd added 13 points and Tyler Nickel 10. Virginia Tech was 11 of 28 from the arc and 20 of 23 from the free-throw line.

Milan Momcilovic scored a career-high 21 points, Tamin Lipsey had 18 and Tre King 10 for Iowa State.

Virginia Tech grabbed the lead for good with a 15-2 run that started with a pair of Cattoor 3-pointers with eight minutes left in the first half. The Hokies led 40-30 at halftime.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

