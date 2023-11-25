Brucemore kicks off holiday tours

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Brucemore kicked off its holiday season on Friday.

Organizers say this is their busiest time of the year. The self-guided tour looks into the mansion’s history and architecture, allowing visitors to explore the first, second, and three floors of the abode.

The historical home has had tours for over 40 years, but organizers say this year’s tour will feature something new:

A Brucemore Christmas Daytime Tours November 24 – December 31, 2023

Thursdays – Saturdays, 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Sundays, 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Please note that the final entry time for self-guided tours is 3:00 PM. Tickets - Adult $15, Student $5, 3 & Under Free, Members - $5 off per ticket

Holiday Nights Evening Tours Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday evenings in December

5:00 PM – 7:30 PM

Please note that the final entry time for self-guided tours is 7:30 PM. Tickets - Adult $18, Student $10, 3 & Under Free, Members - $5 off per ticket



Entry times are every half hour. Guests who arrive after this time will be allowed to enter the mansion at staff discretion. Tickets may be purchased in advance or at the door, subject to availability.

Brucemore will be closed from December 23rd- 26th.

For more information on the Tour/Ticket sales, click the link here.

