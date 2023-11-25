Black Friday kicks off the holiday shopping season

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With Black Friday kicking off the holiday shopping season, eastern Iowans are flocking to their favorite stores in search of the best deals.

At the Menard’s on Wiley Boulevard in Cedar Rapids, bargain hunters poured in the second the store opened.

“I think everybody’s excited to save money and be part of their family tradition to come in in the morning at 5:45 to shop at Menard’s and it continues,” said General Manager Zach Deming.

But with a huge number of shoppers comes an ever bigger amount of preparation.

“We definitely prepare for it. We make sure our we get our inventory as early as July to make sure that we have enough for our customers,” said Deming.

Deming says their hot-ticket items are larger appliances like refrigerators and generators, but shoppers I spoke with said they’re in search of all kinds of goods. Though, several shoppers said they’d much rather do their Black Friday shopping online.

“When I shop, a lot of times, I don’t want to come into the store because of all the people, and so I shop online,” said Black Friday shopper Rosalie Rimrodt.

”I’m a veteran and I don’t like crowds, so I would shop online as opposed to coming to the store. But I can’t get this refrigerator online,” said Black Friday shopper Jason Hogan.

And with all the craziness associated with Black Friday, some shoppers even offered words of advice for others taking advantage of discount prices.

“Go in the afternoon if you want to avoid the crowd. But fi you really want the deals, you’ve got to get up early and go,” said Rimrodt.

“Be respectful of everybody. That’s the biggest thing. And just remember that you’re not the only person out here,” said Hogan.

