Willis Dady celebrates Thanksgiving at their new, low-barrier overflow shelter

The new shelter opened last week, and allows those to stay without having to abstain from drugs or alcohol, seek mental health treatment, or meet with a case manager.
By Abigail Kurten
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - For homeless Cedar Rapidians, it can be difficult to find reliable shelter.

“A lot of us, if this wasn’t here, a lot of us would be hungry and I think in a lot worse shape. It’d be a lot of chaos... If this place wasn’t here then yeah, I don’t know what I’d do.” said on homeless Cedar Rapidian Dennis Brown.

But Willis Dady’s new, low-barrier overflow shelter provides resources like food, hygiene products, and a warm place to sleep without many of the restrictions their main shelter has.

“That means that we service anyone with any time of problems or barriers that they’re facing. Be it, mental health, be it that they have substance abuse, if they have any type of crisis, we’re here for them, they can come.” said Willis Dady Resident Assistant Tammy Mims.

At Willis Dady’s main shelter, they require residents to abstain from drug or alcohol use, work with a case manager, and seek mental health treatment.

And due to high demand, the overflow shelter’s opening comes just in time.

“There are no beds available at the non-barrier shelter right now.” said Mims.

But for several residents, while the food, clothing, and shelter is important, they say the most valuable part of the shelter is the community it provides.

“I’m here cause a lot of these people here are like family to me. I’ve haven’t been on the streets for a little while. I’ve watched a lot of people die. And the people that are still here, I’m happy for the ones that are still here.” said homeless Cedar Rapidian Frank Gulling.

For those in need of shelter this holiday season, Willis Dady Resident Assistants say although the main shelter is full, they can still stay at the overflow shelter as long as they check-in with Waypoint Shelter Services before coming.

