Watching the chance for some light snow Saturday night into early Sunday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Quiet conditions will still be around for another couple of days, but we’re keeping an eye on the chance for a little bit of snow later in the weekend.

Expect some very chilly times around the TV9 viewing area throughout Black Friday, with cloud gradually thickening and a northerly breeze between 10 to 20 mph. While air temperatures will reach the upper 20s to low 30s, wind chills will start out in the single digits to 10s and only make it to the mid 20s by the afternoon. If you’re heading out and about for some shopping, or wherever your day may take you, bundling up may not be the worst idea.

Conditions will be pretty similar for Saturday, too, with generally cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. A few snow showers may try to make their way into eastern Iowa during the day; dry air may prevent much of this from taking place but we cannot totally rule out a flurry during the day.

Saturday night is the time period when light snow becomes possible. While a few snow showers could arrive by late evening on Saturday, the best chance will be during the overnight hours into the first few hours after sunrise on Sunday. Snowfall rates should be on the lighter side, though the time of day could allow snow to stick to the ground and paved surfaces. Thus, be prepared for the possibility of slick roadways at times as it is falling. With sunrise and temperatures rising above freezing on Sunday, road conditions should improve pretty quickly.

As far as snow accumulations, a trace to an inch of snow is possible for much of the viewing area, with the best shot at seeing the high end of that range the farther south that you go. Overall, it’s a lower-impact event, but even small amounts of snow on roadways can cause some issues with driving. This is especially true for the first snow of the year as we all retune our driving habits to winter conditions. Just slow down a bit when snow is falling and give extra stopping distance to help prevent crashes.

Expected snowfall amounts for Saturday night into Sunday morning. (KCRG)

A snow shower or two can’t be ruled out later in the day on Sunday, too, as a secondary cold front moves through the area. This front also reinforces the already chilly air we have hanging around, leading to a return to work and school on Monday with some cold conditions. Lows will be in the low to mid 10s with highs in the low to mid 30s on Monday and Tuesday. Conditions stay quiet during this time, with partly to mostly clear skies throughout.

Somewhat warmer air returns by the middle and end of next week, as we flip the calendar from November to December. Overnight lows will be in the 20s and highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Another storm system could affect the area by Friday with a chance for rain showers.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.