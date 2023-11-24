UAW picketers continue efforts through the holiday

EAST DUBUQUE, Illinois (KCRG) - For some United Auto Workers in East Dubuque, this year’s Thanksgiving was all about standing up for what they feel are fair wages.

“What we’re really looking for here is we would like to see 4% a year for the next four years and we’re looking them to put language in - we don’t have a pension per say, we have a 401k like a lot of other people do, and for one year they took away the 401k match,” said Local 1391 Union President, Doug Glab. “We have since got it back, but that’s essentially what the biggest fight is now is for us to get the language in so they can’t go in through the lifetime of a contract and take away that 401k match.”

For over a month now, they have stood along the picket line near the East Dubuque Nitrogen Fertilizer plant. While picketing during a holiday, they hope others can fully understand how serious they are about their demands.

“This is something that we 100% believe in and we have to stay strong as a unit, as a body, as a union to keep the fight going and so if that means being here every minute of the day, that’s what we have to do to get our point across that we are indeed serious about this,” said Glab.

They say they are thankful for support and hope for the best in their upcoming meeting with the company on November 28th.

“Hopefully we can come to a resolve. I don’t know for sure, but I am hoping that for me and the rest of the guys here,” said Glab.

