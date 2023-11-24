Show You Care
North Liberty Community Pantry looking for volunteers to help deliver groceries
By Becky Phelps
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The North Liberty Community Pantry says its seeing a dramatic increase in need for its grocery delivery program.

The non-profit started offering the program in 2021. People unable to make it to the pantry to get food can sign up, and volunteers come to the pantry to “shop” for the groceries they need and deliver them to their homes.

Staff say they have about 60 recurring orders, and six regular volunteer delivery drivers. It’s looking for support in breaking down the barrier of transportation for those who need the services. Staff say many of their clientele have a disability, or are older, and have trouble getting around. The delivery program started with 149 deliveries in 2021. So far, drivers have made more than 1,000 deliveries in 2023.

Anyone interested in donating or volunteering with the pantry can find more information here.

