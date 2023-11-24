Show You Care
Law enforcement urging caution on road after holidays

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 7:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s one of the most dangerous times of the year for both drivers and pedestrians on the road.

And local law enforcement agencies are encouraging everyone to be extra cautious this weekend - especially as people travel home from Thanksgiving gatherings.

“At night it usually picks up a little bit. Family get togethers are over, people start driving home, so there’s more issues”, said Linn County Sheriff’s Sergeant Devin Rinderknecht. “Accidents, traffic on the roadway at the end of the night when people start going home. Maybe more of an uptick of people going to the bars and stuff like that.”

He urges people to drive cautiously and to watch out for others because it’s better to be a few minutes late than to be in a car crash.

