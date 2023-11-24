Iowa women’s basketball ‘D.O.B.O’ Hannah Bluder wants to blaze her own path

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A basketball team needs to be at their best from top to bottom, and Lisa Bluder’s staff has some of the longest-tenured coaches in the nation.

Hannah Bluder is only going into year four as the director of basketball operations - or ‘D.O.B.O’ for short.

Bluder coordinates, travel, meals and other administrative operations within the team.

She says she doesn’t want to follow her mother’s path in coaching, instead preferring ‘behind-the-scenes’ work.

“I don’t want to go into coaching. I think that (Lisa Bluder, Jan Jensen and Jenni Fitzgerald) are phenomenal coaches but that’s just not my passion,” Hannah said. “I have learned a lot from Beth Goetz, so I’m just excited to continue to learn from her.”

