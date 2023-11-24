Iowa fall 79-67 at Raby Children’s Invitational

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jalon Moore made 6 of 7 from the field, 5 of 5 from the free-throw line and finished with 18 points to help Oklahoma beat Iowa 79-67 Thursday at the Rady Children’s Invitational.

Javian McCollum scored 14 points, Otega Oweh 13 and Sam Godwin added 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting for Oklahoma (5-0).

Owen Freeman had 13 points and seven rebounds for Iowa (3-2). Payton Sandfort added 12 points and seven boards and Ben Krikke scored 11 points.

Oklahoma scored eight of the game’s first 10 points before McCollum and Rivaldo Soares each hit a 3-pointer in a 12-4 spurt that stretched the lead to double figures with 11 minutes left in the half. Sam Godwin’s layup with 7 seconds remaining gave the Sooners a 36-24 lead at intermission.

Dasonte Bowen made a layup to open the second half and trim Iowa’s deficit to 10 points but the Sooners scored 10 of the next 12 and the Hawkeyes got no closer. Le’Tre Dathard hit two free throws with 4:11 to play that gave OU its biggest lead of the game at 74-52.

The Hawkeyes shot 29% (10 of 34) from the field in the first half, went 0 for 10 from 3-point range, and committed six turnovers, which Oklahoma converted into eight points.

Oklahoma plays Friday against the winner between Seton Hall and Southern California for the championship and Iowa plays the loser is a consolation game.

