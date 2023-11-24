Show You Care
Ho! Ho! Ho! Lindale Mall brings the magic with Santa

Santa Claus at Lindale Mall.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Get into the holiday spirit and join Lindale Mall in welcoming Santa back to the community.

From December 1st to December 24th, Lindale Mall is offering something for everyone, including jolly Christmas goers and pet owners.

Here is what they have in store for you this season:

  • Santa’s Arrival: Santa will arrive at 11:00 am on December 2nd near the express.
  • Sensitive Santa: Sensory-friendly photos provided outside of regular hours on December 3rd from 10:00 am to 11:30 am.
  • Pet Photos: Happening December 11th from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm

The mall will also provide face painting, balloon artistry, live music by Sheila Stevens, a dance performance from Prestige Dance Studio, and Pedal Taxi on December 2nd when Santa arrives.

Anyone wanting to take their Santa photos home can purchase a photo package at whereissanta.com and reserve your spot in line at an event near you.

For more information regarding Santa’s visit, please visit the Lindale Mall website.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

