Hawkeyes and Cyclones prepare for historic Cy-Hawk dual, the first on ESPN

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - When Iowa and Iowa State take the mat for the 87th edition of the Cy-Hawk wrestling dual, it will be the first regular season college wrestling match televised on ESPN.

“I just think that’s a testament to the history of Iowa and Iowa State and how important wrestling in Iowa is,” said Iowa State head coach Kevin Dresser. “I think it’s very fitting that that’s where they started.”

The No. 4 Hawkeyes will return to Hilton Coliseum, where they defeated Iowa State 23-11 in 2021.

The No. 8 Cyclones have won 12 straight duals inside Hilton Coliseum.

“I think it shows you the magnitude of the series,” said Iowa associate head coach Terry Brands. “ESPN isn’t stupid either, they’re gonna put something on that they can sell.“

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.