Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Gov. Reynolds, Nebraska Governor make bet ahead of Heroes Game

The Hawkeyes have already locked up the Big Ten West. Nebraska is just trying to reach a bowl game.
Iowa defensive lineman Zach VanValkenburg (97) and linebacker Jack Campbell (31) celebrate their 28-21 victory against Nebraska with the Heroes Game Trophy following an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Iowa defeated Nebraska 28-21. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)(Rebecca S. Gratz | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Gov. Kim Reynolds and Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen are having some fun ahead of Friday’s game between the #17 Iowa Hawkeyes and Nebraska Cornhuskers in Lincoln.

In a video posted to social media, Gov. Reynolds said she accepted Pillen’s challenge: if the Hawkeyes win, Pillen buys Reynolds lunch. If the Huskers pull off the upset, Reynolds buys Pillen lunch.

The Hawkeyes (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten) head into Friday’s rivalry game having already locked up a spot in next Saturday’s Big Ten Championship game in Indianapolis. Nebraska (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) is looking to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2016.

