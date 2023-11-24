Gov. Reynolds, Nebraska Governor make bet ahead of Heroes Game

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Gov. Kim Reynolds and Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen are having some fun ahead of Friday’s game between the #17 Iowa Hawkeyes and Nebraska Cornhuskers in Lincoln.

In a video posted to social media, Gov. Reynolds said she accepted Pillen’s challenge: if the Hawkeyes win, Pillen buys Reynolds lunch. If the Huskers pull off the upset, Reynolds buys Pillen lunch.

The Hawkeyes (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten) head into Friday’s rivalry game having already locked up a spot in next Saturday’s Big Ten Championship game in Indianapolis. Nebraska (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) is looking to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2016.

