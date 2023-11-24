Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Former student files lawsuit against Centerville School District after counselor allegedly groomed her

Image of judge's gavel
Image of judge's gavel(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTERVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A former Centerville High School student has filed a lawsuit against the Centerville School District after saying that she was bullied after accusing a counselor of inappropriate conduct.

In the lawsuit, the student claims that former counselor Ryan Hodges tried to groom her and that the high school failed to step in.

According to KCCI, Ryan Hodges resigned from the high school in February. He had been placed on leave in November 2022.

The accuser was also taking classes at Indian Hills Community College. She claims her instructor, who was Hodges’ wife, retaliated against the victim for reporting her husband.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Burns
Friends remember Manchester man in cold case after discovery of remains
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
Human remains found in Walcott
Ava Ketels submitted photos of an albino buck eating grass and crossing the road right in front...
Iowan treated to rare sight as albino deer crosses road in Solon
Mystery dog illness found in Des Moines
Mysterious dog illness confirmed in Des Moines

Latest News

Willis Dady's overflow shelter just opened for the winter.
Willis Dady celebrates Thanksgiving at their low-barrier overflow shelter
Iowa defensive lineman Zach VanValkenburg (97) and linebacker Jack Campbell (31) celebrate...
Gov. Reynolds, Nebraska Governor make bet ahead of Heroes Game
It's one of the most dangerous times of the year for both drivers and pedestrians on the road.
Law enforcement urging caution on road after holidays
The Iowa Pork Producers Association is cooking up a marketing campaign with four Iowa State...
‘Purchase Moore Hamann Bacon’ campaign helping fight food insecurity