Former student files lawsuit against Centerville School District after counselor allegedly groomed her

CENTERVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A former Centerville High School student has filed a lawsuit against the Centerville School District after saying that she was bullied after accusing a counselor of inappropriate conduct.

In the lawsuit, the student claims that former counselor Ryan Hodges tried to groom her and that the high school failed to step in.

According to KCCI, Ryan Hodges resigned from the high school in February. He had been placed on leave in November 2022.

The accuser was also taking classes at Indian Hills Community College. She claims her instructor, who was Hodges’ wife, retaliated against the victim for reporting her husband.

