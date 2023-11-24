Show You Care
Cloudy and Chilly for your Friday Evening

By Erik Dean
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We had a chilly and quiet Friday across Eastern Iowa with highs hovering near the freezing mark. The clouds will increase as we head into the overnight hours and into the day on Saturday.

Highs on Saturday stay in the 30s.
Highs on Saturday stay in the 30s.(KCRG)

Highs on Saturday will stay in the mid 30s.

Pinpoint Futurecast shows the band of snow pushing through the area. Right now, the latest...
Pinpoint Futurecast shows the band of snow pushing through the area. Right now, the latest thinking is a trace to an inch with the heaviest amounts being in our southern counties.(KCRG)

Snow chances will start to pick up Saturday Night and into early Sunday Morning. Right now, we are going with a trace to as much as an inch of snow with the heaviest amounts being in our southern zone.

If you are travelling on Saturday and Sunday, please allow yourself some extra time to get to your destination.

After Sunday, we become quiet again until Friday when a rain chance becomes present in the forecast.

