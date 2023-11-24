Cedar Rapids man sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexually abusing child

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man will serve up to 25 years in prison after sexually abusing a child.

Jeffrey Beaman accepted a plea deal after being charged with sexually abusing an 8-year-old girl. He pled guilty to 1 count of Sexual Abuse in the Second Degree - 1st Offense, and 1 count of Lascivious Acts with a Child - Solicit Child for Sex Act.

On November 15th, 2023, a judge sentenced Beaman to 25 years for Sexual Abuse in the Second Degree and 5 years for Lascivious Acts with a Child. The sentences will run concurrently with one another.

Beaman must serve 70% of his 25-year sentence before he is eligible for parole.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.