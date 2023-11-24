Animal Rescue League of Iowa holds adoption event

Show You Care
ARL has been at maximum capacity all year with an influx of pets arriving each day.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Animal Rescue League of Iowa (ARL) is hosting a large-scale pet adoption event.

From November 24th to November 27th, all ARL locations are open for adoption with fees starting at $25 for cats and dogs aged six months or older.

ARL has been at maximum capacity all year with an influx of pets arriving each day - over 1,400 pets currently in their care.

Each furry friend has been spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. With the purchase of your new best friend, ARL also offers retail and training class discounts.

Please visit the Animal Rescue League website for more information.

