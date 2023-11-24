Animal Rescue League of Iowa holds adoption event

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Animal Rescue League of Iowa (ARL) is hosting a large-scale pet adoption event.

From November 24th to November 27th, all ARL locations are open for adoption with fees starting at $25 for cats and dogs aged six months or older.

ARL has been at maximum capacity all year with an influx of pets arriving each day - over 1,400 pets currently in their care.

Each furry friend has been spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. With the purchase of your new best friend, ARL also offers retail and training class discounts.



