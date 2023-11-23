Show You Care
Waterloo organization pushing to expand passenger railway across Eastern Iowa

The Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments, also known as INRCOG, is in the early stages of determining how Iowa’s communities would be impacted by state and nationwide passenger railways.
By Abigail Kurten
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - After the discontinuation of the Land O’ Corn passenger rail route in 1967, large cities like Waterloo, Des Moines, and Cedar Rapids have become a passenger railway desert.

Although southern Iowa hosts two sections of national Amtrak routes, INRCOG Director of Transportation Nick Fratzke says Iowans want to see more options.

“I would say overwhelmingly it’s been a positive response. People are definitely interested in what that might look like. I honestly haven’t heard anybody that’s told me, at least personally, that they don’t think it’s worth exploring what the future might look like with passenger rail in the region.” said Fratzke.

After collaborating with local officials and stakeholders and submitting an Expression of Interest to the Federal Rail Administration for a feasibility study, INRCOG says it’s started seeking public support.

But one of the main challenges in gathering that support is the amount of time and resources expanding passenger railway would take.

“You know, I think a lot of people want solution in the now, and this isn’t necessarily a solution that would happen even any time within the immediate future.” said Fratzke.

The Iowa Department of Transportation’s Passenger Railway Vision Plan says it’s studying or plans to study several cities such as Des Moines, Iowa City, Waterloo, and Dubuque for routes to Chicago and Omaha.

Fratzke says routes like these would take at least a decade to develop, if not longer.

INRCOG says that because planning is still in the early stages, a cost estimate for these routes is still unknown. But they also said it’s important to keep in mind that passenger railway is more eco-friendly and about 20 times safer than traveling by automobile.

