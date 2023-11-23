Show You Care
Tips on how to stay fire safe this Thanksgiving

By Emily Schrad
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Thanksgiving is Thursday and many people will be in the kitchen getting ready for the big meal. But with lots of pots and pans on the stove and a variety of dishes in the oven, fires can easily break out if you’re not watching closely.

Leaders with the North Liberty Fire Department said it all comes down to limiting those distractions. If you’re the one cooking the meal this year, make sure there’s always someone in the kitchen.

Tina Humston, Training Captian with the North Liberty Fire Department said many accidents occur when people have had too much alcohol.

So, make sure to enjoy those after cooking the big meal. Another thing to look out for is if you’re deep frying your turkey, don’t put too much oil in.

“What happens is if it’s pretty full they put the turkey in the oil overflows and is ignited by the burner of the roaster,” said Humston.

Humston added last year the department saw an uptick in fires not in the kitchen.

“A lot of it was improperly discarded smoking materials. So if you’re having a lot of people over you have relatives over you kick them outside to smoke, make sure they have a proper receptacle for the cigarette butts,” she said. “Same with you know, for some reason if you are using charcoal for your cooking these holidays some people still like to grill outside, making sure that those charcoal briquettes are extinguished and kept away from your house,” she said.

Of course, many people also like to put up their Christmas decorations after Thanksgiving dinner.

Humston said fires often start from overloaded power strips or hidden cords getting pinched.

Just a few tips to watch out for this holiday season.

