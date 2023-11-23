Show You Care
Runners take part in 9th annual ‘Turkey Trot’

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Roughly 2,000 runners kicked off their Thanksgiving by running the annual 5k in downtown Cedar Rapids.

The race kicked off at 9 AM - looking a little different this year as they are using a different route

”This is a new route this year so it avoids the trains. I know last year there were some trains that crossed the path of the runners so we’ve adjusted the course so that won’t happen anymore,” said Race Director Mark Kargol.

Young racers had a chance to compete as well. The kid’s race* kicked started at 8:30 - each of the younger runners was given a ribbon.

All runners were also treated to a donut after completing the course.

