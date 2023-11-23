No weather worries for those hitting the road on Thanksgiving

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We’ve been looking forward to a quiet Thanksgiving holiday, weather-wise, and it has arrived.

A cold front moved through overnight, shifting our winds to a northerly direction but with little other impact. This northerly breeze will help keep temperatures a little bit cooler today, despite at least some sunshine for the first part of Thanksgiving. Highs will reach the upper 30s to low 40s, but enough of a breeze will likely keep wind chill readings in the low 30s. No precipitation is expected here, or anywhere particularly nearby. Weather will not be an issue for travelers heading to visit friends or family.

Similar conditions are expected for Black Friday, though temperatures will be even a little bit colder. Clouds will also be a little more common, especially later in the day. Temperatures make it into the upper 20s to low 30s. Yet again, though, precipitation is unlikely here or anywhere close by. If you’re traveling home, or perhaps to the Iowa-Nebraska game in Lincoln, you should expect no weather issues.

Saturday follows a similar path to Friday, with highs in the 30s and a good amount of cloud cover for much of it. This time, though, we’re watching for a storm system to move closer to the state and begin to impact the TV9 viewing area a bit by Saturday night. This is when light snow becomes possible, with areas farther to the south more likely to see this activity. Light snow could continue until near or just after daybreak on Sunday before winding down.

A chance for some light snow arrives Saturday night into early Sunday morning. (KCRG)

While amounts with this system appear to be light, some minor accumulation is possible. With the time of day the snow will be taking place, some slick roads could develop. These could linger into the morning hours after sunrise on Sunday, but should improve fairly quickly as clouds clear up a bit and temperatures rise to near or above freezing. If you had Sunday morning travel plans, consider the possibility that you might want to delay them until a little later in the day to be on the safe side of things.

This system reinforces the cool air in place, leading to highs in the low to mid 30s and lows in the 10s around the area to begin the following week. A modest warm up toward the upper 30s to low 40s for highs is on track toward the end of it. Otherwise, conditions remain quiet for most of the week with a good amount of sunshine expected.

