Near Normal Temperatures for Thanksgiving

KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Erik Dean has the latest First Alert Forecast featuring a small chance of snow.
By Erik Dean
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - What a beautiful day across the area with highs in the mid to upper 40s. As we head into the evening hours, we will see mostly clear skies with overnight lows in the upper 20s.

Highs on Thanksgiving will be in the 30s & 40s.
For your Thanksgiving Day, look for plenty of sunshine with highs nearing 42, which is pretty much where we should be for this time of year anyway.

We will start the day off with mostly sunny skies, but the clouds will increase as we head throughout the day.

We will start off with Mostly Sunny skies, but clouds will pick up as we head into the...
We will increase the clouds and cool off for Friday with highs only in the mid to upper 30s. This is thanks to a cold front that will push through. A few snowflakes are not out of the question this weekend with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Human remains found in Delaware County
