Manchester 12-year-old Emmett Eiben is thankful to play sports despite lifetime disease

WEST DELAWARE, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s easy to find Emmett Eibern in the gym working on his basketball game, getting up hundreds of shots.

“He’s getting me up at 5:30 in the morning to take him to the gym,” said Emmett’s father Nate. “Not the other way around.”

“Ball handling, conditioning, shooting,” Emmett said on his routine. “I love the gym.”

You will also find him weaving his way through defenders on the football field, showing off that God-given athletic ability.

“If it’s basketball season, I like basketball. If it’s football season, I like football,” he said.

Emmett is thankful he gets to play the sports he loves. When he was five years old, he was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease, and he makes a trip to Iowa City every six weeks for infusions at the Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

“It was hard in school, because I had to go to the nurse all the time because my stomach hurt,” Emmett said. “I didn’t feel good, and I had to go home a lot. I am thankful that my parents brought me to the hospital and how I have grown off of this.”

“Very thankful thankful for the medicine, doctors, nurses, all the people to Children’s Hospital in Iowa City for sure,” said Nate. “It was hard to explain to a five and six-year-old this is something you’re gonna have to do over and over, that was really hard. Unfortunately it is a lifetime disease.”

The Crohn’s disease hasn’t slowed him down on the basketball floor. Emmett was invited to an elite basketball camp in Los Angeles to play against the best players in the country his age.

“It was a chance to see how he measured against the other good players in the country and he did very well,” said Nate.

His favorite player is Iowa star Caitlin Clark.

“She is the boss on the court.”

Emmett is a focused young man working on his skills to the best player he can be.

“He’s gone through a lot since he was little, unfortunately it made him grow up a lot faster than other kids, that has helped him now,” said Nate.

Emmett had big goals.

“I want to get to get to a Division I college,” Emmett said. “I want to get professional.”

