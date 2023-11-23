Show You Care
Law enforcement warns of drunk driving on night before Thanksgiving dubbed “Blackout Wednesday”

By Brian Tabick
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The day before Thanksgiving is a time when people connect with old friends, but law enforcement officers said it was also one of the more dangerous days on the road.

For new bar owners like Amy Winker, owner of the Loose Chain in Cedar Rapids, the day before Thanksgiving, which is dubbed “Blackout Wednesday”, is a day to cash in.

“Every day is important for a new business, but days like this when you expect it to be busy, it’s huge,” said Winker.

While people catch up with old friends while having a couple of drinks, the US DOT said it was a dangerous time to be on the road. From 2017 to 2021 there have been 137 deaths on the day before Thanksgiving. 36 of those were in 2021 alone.

“Any number of deaths is way too many,” said Major Chad Colston with the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

Major Colston said impaired driving was something deputies focus on while patrolling on days like this.

“It’s ok to go out and have a good time, but we ask everybody to be responsible and get a ride home,” said Major Colston. “Use Uber, use some of the ride services that they have out there.”

The US-DOT said the most dangerous time for fatal crashes is between 6 PM Wednesday and 6 AM Thanksgiving morning. 44% of those fatal crashes involve young drivers between the ages of 21 to 24.

“You have to be prepared for other people,” he said. “When I am driving, I trust one person: that’s me. You don’t know what that other person is going to do.”

It’s something bar owners like Winker were trying to prevent.

“They’re looking for people to have fun, but also how many times somebody is getting a drink, how fast

they’re drinking, if they’re slurring their speed,” said Winker.

