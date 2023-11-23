La Porte City approves contract for speed cameras

La Porte City, Iowa (KCRG) -

La Porte City is joining growing number of Iowa communities getting speed cameras.

The city’s police chief says the city council approved a contract for two cameras last week.

They will be going up in the area of 8th Street and Commercial Street.

There is no set date for when the cameras will go into operation.

Officials say the city is using what is called a ‘cost neutral system’ to help cover the cost of the cameras.

This comes as Dubuque is also moving forward with automated speed cameras.

The city council approved a new ordinance on Monday.

Police Chief Jeremy Jenson says the idea came after seeing six fatal crashes last year - a ten year high.

He says this will help with traffic enforcement as the department deals with staffing shortages.

