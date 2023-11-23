Show You Care
If you have travel plans for Thanksgiving, the First Alert Storm Team has the latest forecast to help you prepare

KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Erik Dean has the latest Thanksgiving Travel Forecast
By KCRG First Alert Storm Team
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:19 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As we head into your Thanksgiving, overall, it will be nice across most of the country. The only exceptions are some snow across parts of Wyoming and the Rockies and some precipitation across parts of the New England States.

Snow chances will pick up Friday across the Intermountain West and parts of the 4 corners region, otherwise most of the U.S. will stay partly cloudy. Rain chances will pick up across the Southeast part of the country.

For Saturday, snow chances continue across the Front Range of Colorado and into parts of New Mexico as well as Kansas and Nebraska. Rain will continue across parts of Florida. Otherwise, it will be mainly dry across most of the U.S.

Then for Sunday, snow chances pick up across the nation’s midsection, which will eventually push into parts of the New England States as well as parts of Ohio.

