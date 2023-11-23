Human remains found in Walcott

WALCOTT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa law enforcement is working to identify remains found in Walcott.

Walcott Police Chief Jeff Blake said a body was found Friday, Nov. 17 in a wooded area along a creek on the west end of the city.

While they are not certain of gender, the body was wearing what appears to be women’s clothing, leading them to believe it is a woman.

An official with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says once the autopsy is completed, the remains could be identified, adding there is no immediate threat to the public.

Walcott Chief Blake said he cannot confirm if there is a connection to a Walcott resident who is missing.

In July, the DCI asked for the public’s help to find 57-year-old Sandra Rubenstein who was last seen and heard from in the Walcott area on March 14.

