Friends remember Manchester man in cold case after discovery of remains

MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - Delaware County Sheriff Deputies said they believe remains found earlier this month belong to a Manchester man missing since 2013.

Almost 10 years ago, Brian “Farmer” Burns was reported missing at the age of 55.

On November 5th, 2023 pheasant hunters alerted deputies to human remains they found in a field outside of Manchester.

Wednesday, deputies said the remains have not been positively identified yet, but they’re believed to be those of Burns.

This has been a cold case since Burns disappeared in December 2013

Brian Burns is the cousin of Jerry Burns, who was arrested in 2018 for the murder of Michelle Martinko. At that time, investigators said Jerry Burns was not a suspect in his cousin’s disappearance.

TV9 went to the Hart Ridge Golf Course Wednesday evening, where most everyone in the bar there still knew Burns as “Farmer.”

They said, not only was Hart Ridge where Farmer was a greenskeeper, but it was where he hung out, shared his stories, and joked with friends.

They even pointed to a worn spot on the counter, saying that had been Farmer’s spot.

“He was just a great human being. Love to talk to him. He had great stories. He was a very smart person. A lot of people probably didn’t know that, but he was a brilliant guy,” said Pete Wessels, a friend of Farmer.

Wessels added there is a bench on the golf course, near Hole 8, with Farmer’s name but no final date.

“It’s sad. I mean, it’s closure, But it’s very heartbreaking. Because you—everybody wanted closure. But it’s sad to think that something like this potentially happened and why? We don’t know.”

The incident is still under investigation.

