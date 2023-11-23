Cloudy Skies and Much Cooler on Friday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We had a beautiful Thanksgiving across the area with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low to mid 40s.

Overnight lows will dip down into the upper teens and low 20s. (KCRG)

As we head into the evening ours, the clouds will increase and wind will stay out of the north which will cause us to have a little bit of a wind chill this evening.

Highs on Friday will be much cooler as compared to Thursday. (KCRG)

Thanks to the northerly wind, highs on Friday will be much cooler. We are talking near Freezing on the high end. Mid to upper 30s will return as we head into the weekend.

Pinpoint Futurecast shows snow chances start to pick up Saturday Night going into Sunday Morning. (KCRG)

This weekend looks interesting with a snow chance in the forecast Saturday Night into early Sunday Morning.

In terms of accumulation, we are not expecting much. The main concern will be slick roadways, especially on bridges and overpasses.

As we head into next week, we go back into the upper 30s and low 40s mid-week.

Keep in mind, December 1st starts one week from tomorrow.

