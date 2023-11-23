Bird Flu confirmed in Sioux County
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 3:34 PM CST
SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) has been confirmed in Sioux County
The affected site is a flock of commercial-layer chickens.
Multiple cases have been confirmed in the state, including in Benton, Buena Vista, Hamilton, Kossuth, Pocahontas, and Guthrie Counties.
Officials are warning that signs of HPAI may include:
- Sudden increase in bird deaths without any clinical signs
- Lethargy and/or lack of energy and appetite
- Decrease in egg production
- Soft, thin-shelled and/or misshapen eggs
- Swelling of the head, eyelids, comb, wattles, and hocks
- Purple/blue discoloration of the wattles, comb, and legs
- Difficulty breathing
- Coughing, sneezing, and/or nasal discharge (runny nose)
- Stumbling and/or falling down
- Diarrhea
Officials say poultry products are still safe to eat. As a reminder, consumers should always utilize the proper handling and cooking of eggs and poultry products, including cooking to an internal temperature of 165˚F.
Possible cases are required to be reported to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship at (515) 281-5305.
