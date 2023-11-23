Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Bird Flu confirmed in Sioux County

The affected site is a flock of commercial-layer chickens.
The affected site is a flock of commercial-layer chickens.(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) has been confirmed in Sioux County

The affected site is a flock of commercial-layer chickens.

Multiple cases have been confirmed in the state, including in BentonBuena VistaHamiltonKossuthPocahontas, and Guthrie Counties.

Officials are warning that signs of HPAI may include:

  • Sudden increase in bird deaths without any clinical signs
  • Lethargy and/or lack of energy and appetite
  • Decrease in egg production
  • Soft, thin-shelled and/or misshapen eggs
  • Swelling of the head, eyelids, comb, wattles, and hocks
  • Purple/blue discoloration of the wattles, comb, and legs
  • Difficulty breathing
  • Coughing, sneezing, and/or nasal discharge (runny nose)
  • Stumbling and/or falling down
  • Diarrhea

Officials say poultry products are still safe to eat. As a reminder, consumers should always utilize the proper handling and cooking of eggs and poultry products, including cooking to an internal temperature of 165˚F.

Possible cases are required to be reported to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship at (515) 281-5305.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains found in Delaware County
Human remains found in Delaware County
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
Brian Burns
Friends remember Manchester man in cold case after discovery of remains
Caitlin Clark State Farm ad (Courtesy of State Farm)
State Farm commercials featuring Caitlin Clark to start airing Saturday
Man injured in rollover crash in Linn County

Latest News

Turkey Trot in Cedar Rapids
Runners take part in 9th annual ‘Turkey Trot’
Turkey Trot in Cedar Rapids
Runners take part in annual Turkey Trot
Hy-Vee is announcing a recall of its jars of store brand turkey gravy.
Hy-Vee turkey gravy recalled
According to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations, it was found in a wooded area near...
Body discovered in Walcott
SENECA FOODS IS RECALLING GLASS JARS OF HY-VEE TURKEY GRAVY BECAUSE OF A MISLABELING ISSUE.
Hy-Vee recalls turkey gravy over labeling issue