Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

20% of Iowa Methodist churches disaffiliate from United Methodist Church

Spurred by disagreements over LGBTQ clergy and same-sex weddings
In 2019, the General Conference of the United Methodist Church reaffirmed its ban on gay clergy and same-sex weddings.
By Conner Hendricks
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (Gray Iowa Capitol Bureau) - 59 additional Iowa churches are leaving the United Methodist Church. In 2019, the General Conference of the United Methodist Church reaffirmed its ban on gay clergy and same-sex weddings. Both progressive and conservative churches have left the denomination because of the issue.

The Reverend Katie Dawson of the Iowa Conference says the church created a process, called disaffiliation, for churches who wanted to leave. “It was meant to be a temporary standardized way for churches who wanted to move on to do so. And so that temporary process actually ends at the end of this year. So, December 31st, 2023,” Dawson said.

A total of 153 churches have chosen to leave the denomination. That’s about 20% of the churches in the Iowa conference. Dawson says some of the more conservative churches are wanting to form a new denomination. “Part of the thought is that the United Methodist Church will meet again in 2024 and it’s expected, it’s hoped, that those provisions would be released and that we would move that restrictive language,” Dawson said.

Dawson says they’re working to try and accommodate everyone’s beliefs. “In Iowa, we’ve been trying to get everyone to stay together and make provisions so that all churches can remain no matter their convictions or their stances, but we have had a lot of churches who have decided to use that process,” Dawson said.

Dawson says despite the loss, there’s some energy and excitement. “We’ve spent a lot of time thinking about who we are and how do we best live into that identity and so I think for those leaving and those staying there’s kind of a fresh energy around like ‘this is who we’re going to be and so let’s live into that future’,” Dawson said.

While those prohibitions remain in the denomination, the Iowa Conference is allowing pastors and churches to set their own policies. The Conference also says when it comes to appointing pastors, they’re not considering sexuality.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

