12-year-old athlete thankful he can play sports despite lifelong disease

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - We all have a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving. Emmett Eiben is thankful he gets to play the sports he loves.

When he was five years old he was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease and he makes a trip to Iowa City every 6 weeks for infusions at the Stead Family Children’s Hospital. TV9′s Scott Saville has the story.

