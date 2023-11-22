Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Weather looking cooperative for Thanksgiving travel

Thanksgiving travel Tuesday update
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Thanksgiving travel kicks into full gear and overall, the weather continues to cooperate.

Wednesday, the busiest travel day before the Thanksgiving holiday shows quiet conditions across most of the nation.  The most active weather will be up and down the east coast.  Rainfall, heavy at times is possible from Main to Florida.  This could affect some of the major east coast hubs for air travel.

Thanksgiving Day itself stays quiet as we watch the East Coast storms continue to head into the Atlantic.  By Friday, a system will be seen developing in the Rockies.  Other than some colder air ahead of the system from the Plains to the East Coast, travel still looks good.  We will watch some snow start to spread out of the Rockies into the central Plains.

By Sunday, showers and storms could delay travel across the Mississippi Valley into the Tennessee and Ohio Valley.  Snowfall will be possible across the Plains and into the upper Midwest, spreading into the Great Lakes.  We are going to continue to watch this system carefully as the end of our holiday weekend approaches.

Travel safely and make sure to download or update the First Alert Weather App so you will be informed of any possible weather conditions.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
A drug bust in Fayette County resulted in the arrest of nine people and 90 drug-related charges...
Drug bust leads to 9 arrests in Fayette County
Martavius Northern
Cedar Rapids Police arrest two following vehicle chase
Former CC-A softball coach James White, 58, charged with sexual abuse and sexual exploitation...
Former Clear Creek Amana softball coach pleads guilty to sexual abuse charge
The Northeast Iowa Community College (NICC) Board of Trustees have fired its president, Dr....
Board of Trustees fires NICC president

Latest News

Headlines
Travel through the Midwest looks like smooth sailing through Thanksgiving Day
Conditions in and around Thanksgiving should be pretty good for travel in the TV9 viewing area.
Holiday travel around the midwest should be in good shape!
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast: Tuesday, Afternoon, November 21st
First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Corey Thompson shows when showers will come to an end for...
First Alert Forecast: Tuesday morning, November 21