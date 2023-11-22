Weather looking cooperative for Thanksgiving travel

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Thanksgiving travel kicks into full gear and overall, the weather continues to cooperate.

Wednesday, the busiest travel day before the Thanksgiving holiday shows quiet conditions across most of the nation. The most active weather will be up and down the east coast. Rainfall, heavy at times is possible from Main to Florida. This could affect some of the major east coast hubs for air travel.

Thanksgiving Day itself stays quiet as we watch the East Coast storms continue to head into the Atlantic. By Friday, a system will be seen developing in the Rockies. Other than some colder air ahead of the system from the Plains to the East Coast, travel still looks good. We will watch some snow start to spread out of the Rockies into the central Plains.

By Sunday, showers and storms could delay travel across the Mississippi Valley into the Tennessee and Ohio Valley. Snowfall will be possible across the Plains and into the upper Midwest, spreading into the Great Lakes. We are going to continue to watch this system carefully as the end of our holiday weekend approaches.

Travel safely and make sure to download or update the First Alert Weather App so you will be informed of any possible weather conditions.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.