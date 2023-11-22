Travel through the Midwest looks like smooth sailing through Thanksgiving Day

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We anticipate a feast of fantastic travel weather across the Midwest.

The latest satellite and radar data. (KCRG)

The forecast promises a cornucopia of favorable conditions to accompany you on your holiday adventures.

Thankful (KCRG)

A sunny to partly cloudy sky continues through Thanksgiving Day with winds staying in check as well. Clouds increase on Friday and Saturday in advance of a system moving in. Some light snow is possible on Sunday, but at this point, the impacts look minor. We will keep watching. Have a great night!

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.