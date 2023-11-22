Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Travel through the Midwest looks like smooth sailing through Thanksgiving Day

By Joe Winters
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We anticipate a feast of fantastic travel weather across the Midwest.

The latest satellite and radar data
The latest satellite and radar data.   (KCRG)

The forecast promises a cornucopia of favorable conditions to accompany you on your holiday adventures.

Thankful
Thankful(KCRG)

A sunny to partly cloudy sky continues through Thanksgiving Day with winds staying in check as well. Clouds increase on Friday and Saturday in advance of a system moving in. Some light snow is possible on Sunday, but at this point, the impacts look minor. We will keep watching. Have a great night!

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
A drug bust in Fayette County resulted in the arrest of nine people and 90 drug-related charges...
Drug bust leads to 9 arrests in Fayette County
Martavius Northern
Cedar Rapids Police arrest two following vehicle chase
The Northeast Iowa Community College (NICC) Board of Trustees have fired its president, Dr....
Board of Trustees fires NICC president
Man shot by police in Iowa after allegedly driving toward an officer

Latest News

KCRG First Alert Forecast
Conditions in and around Thanksgiving should be pretty good for travel in the TV9 viewing area.
Holiday travel around the midwest should be in good shape!
Travel plans should be in good shape Wednesday and Thursday around eastern Iowa and much of the...
First Alert Forecast
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast: Tuesday, Afternoon, November 21st