Street closures set for Thursday’s Turkey Trot

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids community event, the 9th annual Turkey Trot 5k Run/Walk, takes place this Thursday beginning at 8:00 am and is expected to be a big one.

The streets will be busy with runners and officials are warning commuters that the following streets will be closed from 4:00 am to 12:00 pm that day:

3rd Street SE from 9th Avenue SE to 16th Avenue SE

16th Avenue SE/SW from 3rd Street SE to C Street SW

C Street SW from 16th Avenue SW to 21st Avenue/Bowling Street SW

21st Avenue SW from C Street SW to the Linn County Solid Waste Entrance

A no parking/tow away zone will be enforced.

To receive text alerts on road impacts for Thursday, please visit the Cedar Rapids website. For additional information on road closures please refer to the Daily Traffic Report.

For those interested in the Thanksgiving festivities, please visit the Turkey Trot website.

