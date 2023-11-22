Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Stellantis recalls more than 32,000 hybrid Jeep Wrangler SUVs because of potential fire risk

FILE - The Stellantis logo is shown at the North American International Auto Show, Sept. 13,...
FILE - The Stellantis logo is shown at the North American International Auto Show, Sept. 13, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Automaker Stellantis on Wednesday announced a recall of more than 32,000 of its hybrid Jeep Wrangler SUVs because they pose a potential fire risk.

As part of what the company described as a routine review of customer information, Stellantis determined that eight of the hybrid Wranglers had caught fire while they were turned off and parked. Six of the vehicles were being charged when the fires started. The company said it doesn’t believe anyone was hurt in the fires.

The recall covers 2021-2024 models of the Jeep Wrangler 4xe SUVs. All other Wrangler models have been deemed safe by Stellantis, which maintains its U.S. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

The SUVs affected by the recall can still be driven until they are fixed, but Stellantis is recommending they be parked away from buildings and not be charged until they can be repaired. The fixes involve either resetting or updating the software, or replacing the vehicle’s battery pack.

Stellantis plans to contact the owners of the SUVs that need to be fixed.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former CC-A softball coach James White, 58, charged with sexual abuse and sexual exploitation...
Former Clear Creek Amana softball coach pleads guilty to sexual abuse charge
Caitlin Clark State Farm ad (Courtesy of State Farm)
State Farm commercials featuring Caitlin Clark to start airing Saturday
Having taken the ACT several times, even once in middle school, Tommy Ferguson's mom encouraged...
Mt. Vernon High School senior scores perfect 36 on ACTs, but high schoolers nationally continue to struggle
Avelo began offering flights on Sept. 13th, 2023, but after only a few months, has cited low...
Avelo Airlines discontinuing Dubuque flights to Vegas
Ava Ketels submitted photos of an albino buck eating grass and crossing the road right in front...
Iowan treated to rare sight as albino deer crosses road in Solon

Latest News

Human remains found in Delaware County
Human remains found in Delaware County
In this photo taken from video provided by WKBW-TV, smoke billows from a checkpoint at the...
2 dead after vehicle explodes at Rainbow Bridge border crossing in Niagara Falls, official says
Families and friends of about 240 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza call for Israeli Prime...
Israeli official says talks continuing, hostage release won’t take place before Friday
A lucky Las Vegas gambler turned a $2.50 bet into nearly a $350,000 jackpot while playing the...
Lucky gambler hits nearly $350K jackpot while playing slots at Las Vegas airport