Seven Des Moines gang members indicted on 51 federal charges

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A federal grand jury has indicted seven individuals with a 51-count charge of offenses relating to violence and drug trafficking.

According to court documents, the gang known as “Only My Brother” or “OMB” functioned with the principal purpose of distributing controlled substances and stealing things of value. Associates of the gang committed acts of attempted murder, robbery, and assault in order to achieve that purpose.

The following members are charged with:

Majok Majok , 19, is charged with racketeering conspiracy, conspiracy to distribute at least 400 grams of fentanyl, conspiracy to distribute marijuana, conspiracy to traffic firearms, possession of a machinegun in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, unlawful drug user in possession of a firearm, illegal possession of a machinegun, and four counts of distribution of fentanyl. Majok is facing a mandatory minimum sentence of 40 years of imprisonment and up to life.

Santiz Cortez Langford, Jr ., 20, is charged with racketeering conspiracy, conspiracy to distribute at least 400 grams of fentanyl, conspiracy to distribute marijuana, two counts of conspiracy to straw purchase firearms, conspiracy to traffic firearms, two counts of firearms trafficking, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a machinegun and firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, three counts of unlawful drug user in possession of a firearm, and illegal possession of a machinegun. Langford is facing a mandatory minimum sentence of 40 years of imprisonment and up to life.

Semaj Johnson , 19, is charged with racketeering conspiracy, conspiracy to distribute at least 400 grams of fentanyl, conspiracy to traffic firearms, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and unlawful drug user in possession of a firearm. As part of this investigation, Johnson was previously charged with, and pled guilty to, illegal possession of a machinegun and is awaiting sentencing (Southern District of Iowa, 4:22-cr-106). Johnson is facing a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years of imprisonment and up to life.

Avontae Lamar Tucker , 20, is charged with racketeering conspiracy, conspiracy to distribute at least 400 grams of fentanyl, conspiracy to distribute marijuana, unlawful drug user in possession of a firearm and ammunition, interference with commerce through robbery, possessing and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. As part of this investigation, Tucker was previously convicted of interference with commerce through robbery, possessing and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, and unlawful drug user in possession of a firearm. On July 20, 2023, Tucker was sentenced to 192 months of imprisonment. Tucker is facing a mandatory minimum sentence of 22 years of imprisonment, and up to life.

Dahaba Bahari Lula , 18, is charged with racketeering conspiracy, conspiracy to distribute at least 400 grams of fentanyl and five counts of distribution of fentanyl. Lula is facing a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years of imprisonment and up to life.

Dawn Ellease Robinson , 44, is charged with racketeering conspiracy, conspiracy to straw purchase firearms, four counts of false statement during the purchase of a firearm, straw purchasing of a firearm, and two counts of unlawful drug user in possession of a firearm. Robinson is facing up to a combined total of 105 years of imprisonment.

Deon Ellease Cooper , 27, is charged with racketeering conspiracy, six counts of false statement during the purchase of a firearm, conspiracy to straw purchase firearms, and straw purchasing a firearm. Cooper is facing up to a combined total of 95 years of imprisonment.



Lula made her initial court appearance on Tuesday. The remaining defendants will make their initial court appearances on later dates.

