No weather worries for local or regional Thanksgiving travel

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s pretty simple: weather won’t be an issue for travel for at least several more days, just in time for when many people hit the road for the holiday.

That includes today, when many folks will be hitting the road after their work and school day. Conditions start off this morning on the cold side of things, with air temperatures in the 20s and wind chills as low as the mid 10s for some. These will bounce back fairly decently as we go through the day, propelled by a decent amount of sunshine with intermittent patches of mid- to high-level clouds. Southwesterly breezes also help the case, with highs reaching the mid to upper 40s.

A cold front moves through the state tonight, but it will have a lack of moisture to work with. Its most noticeable effect will be a gradual shift in wind direction, turning northerly by the morning of Thanksgiving. Temperatures start in the upper 20s to around 30 for the holiday, but will only make it to the upper 30s to mid 40s thanks to some cooler air moving in on those northerly breezes. Clouds gradually build throughout the day, leading to mostly cloudy conditions by the nighttime hours.

The influx of cooler air continues into Black Friday, with highs below normal by then in the low to mid 30s. Clouds will also be a common sight, playing a factor into limiting the potential for significant warming during the day. Similarly, though, it will limit our lows from falling too far, with overnight readings in the low to mid 40s.

Notice that there has been no mention of precipitation through to this point, which is great news for travelers. There should be few to no weather-related hurdles to travel over the road or through the air for areas around the state, or even the region. The closest unsettled weather through Saturday will be toward the Rockies and western Plains, where some snow is possible.

This same storm system will be heading to the east by late in the weekend, giving us a shot at some light snow by Saturday night into parts of Sunday. While amounts with this system appear likely to stay light, there is the opportunity for some slick roadways as the snow is falling. If you were planning on traveling locally on Sunday morning, pay attention to updates to the forecast and think about potential adjustments to your plans that you may need to make. With highs still reaching above freezing during the day, any slick conditions should tend to improve as the day goes on.

As you head back to work and school following the long weekend, things should still be fairly cold. Lows will be in the 10s with highs in the mid 30s to around 40 each day. No major storm systems appear likely to affect the TV9 viewing area during this time, either.

