Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Man injured in rollover crash in Linn County

(Source: MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BERTRAM, Iowa (KCRG) - A Marion man was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Linn County early Wednesday morning.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at about 5:42 a.m. when the man lost control of his vehicle while trying to merge into traffic on the off ramp to Highway 30 Westbound from Highway 13 Southbound.

Officials said the man’s vehicle went into the median, rolling and coming to a stop on its top.

The man was taken to the hospital for what officials say are non-life-threatening injuries. The man was cited for Failure to Maintain Control.

